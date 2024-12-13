Tigers sign another talented DB class

But the Tigers seem to just reload with talented secondary players every year. And another strong class of 2025 signees has AU poised to do it once again.

AUBURN | Auburn had to replace four key defensive backs a year ago and will have to replace a couple of more after this past season.

The Starr signing was particularly dramatic as several schools including Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt made strong late pushes to flip the standout from Ravenwood in Brentwood, Tenn.

“I think he’s the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee and that was a battle that went late, late into the hours last night and through the morning,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze on Signing Day. “That’s a big win for us. Our defensive staff did a great job.”

Starr, 6-foot and 175 pounds, was recently named Tennessee 6A Mr. Football. He had 41 tackles, two interceptions and a sack as a senior. He also caught 15 passes for 446 yards and five touchdowns.

Freeze likes his position flexibility and potential to play corner, nickel or even safety. He’ll start out at cornerback for AU.

“I’m not the best evaluator, probably of DB’s but we all kind of rank them,” said Freeze. “We were on some really good ones and we lost some battles on some but I had him way, way up at the top.”

Woodby, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, was one of three players out of St. Frances in Baltimore, Md., that signed with the Tigers. He is ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback and No. 47 overall prospect.

“His competitive spirit is off the charts,” said Freeze. “He’s another one that stayed really strong and loyal to us. We’re so excited that that one is over, that battle is over and we have his signatures in and we can celebrate that.”

Williams, 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, missed this past season with a knee injury but is expected to be ready to go in 2025. He had 21 tackles, five pass breakups and blocked two punts as a junior at Buford (Ga.) High.

He also had 14 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns.

“Obviously he had to sit out because of his knee, but before that he was an explosive, twitchy guy,” said Freeze. “He kind of reminded me of a guy like Mike Hilton that I had at Ole Miss. He’s from another great high school and a local program that we want to be strong at in the future. He stayed loyal to us through it all.

“He’s a return guy, a speed guy. Some even wanted him in the slot on offense. I think he has position flexibility also.”