Tigers shut out; series even
Any chance for Auburn to earn a series win on the road Saturday came to an end in a mistake-filled sixth inning.
South Carolina scored three runs without a ball getting past the pitcher in a 4-0 shutout of the 12th-ranked Tigers at Founders Park. Auburn won Friday’s opener 4-2 setting up a rubber game Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
“In the sixth inning they scored three runs on no hits,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Our guys, you can just tell smoke was coming out of their ears because they just don’t want to give up anymore runs. It just felt like we weren’t going to strike on offense and at the end of the day, that wound up being the case.
“As offensive as the setup, our pitchers kept us in striking distance. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing boards and see what we’ve got to do to come back and play offense tomorrow.”
Trailing 1-0, Auburn starter Brooks Fuller walked the leadoff batter in the sixth before making way for Elliott Anderson, who walked the first batter he faced, allowed a sacrifice bunt and then walked the next batter to load the bases with one out.
The next batter bounced a grounder to Anderson, who threw it well over the head of the first baseman to allow two runs to score. After a groundout to Anderson, catcher Matt Scheffler allowed another run to score on a passed ball.
Fuller (1-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out four but issued four of AU’s seven walks in the game. Anderson allowed two runs on three walks in 0.2 innings.
Ryan Watson came in to allow one hit over the final 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.
“I thought that was maybe Ryan’s finest outing as an Auburn Tiger,” Thompson said.
Gamecock starter Reid Morgan (3-0) befuddled AU hitters for 7.0 shutout innings, allowing five hits, no walks and striking out four to earn the win. Brett Kerry allowed just one hit over the final 2.0 innings to close out the game.
Kason Howell had two of the Tigers’ six hits including a double. AU was just 0 of 13 with runners on base including 0 of 10 with runners in scoring position.
Sunday’s game will air on the SEC Network.