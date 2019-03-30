Any chance for Auburn to earn a series win on the road Saturday came to an end in a mistake-filled sixth inning.

South Carolina scored three runs without a ball getting past the pitcher in a 4-0 shutout of the 12th-ranked Tigers at Founders Park. Auburn won Friday’s opener 4-2 setting up a rubber game Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.



“In the sixth inning they scored three runs on no hits,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Our guys, you can just tell smoke was coming out of their ears because they just don’t want to give up anymore runs. It just felt like we weren’t going to strike on offense and at the end of the day, that wound up being the case.



“As offensive as the setup, our pitchers kept us in striking distance. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing boards and see what we’ve got to do to come back and play offense tomorrow.”