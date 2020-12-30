AuburnSports - Tigers shorthanded for Citrus Bowl

“We have some guys that are injured. We have some guys in COVID protocol that may or may not be cleared from Dr. (Mike) Goodlett, but it's a work in progress,” Steele said. “We've had guys in and out of practice. We've got some regular just football injuries we're dealing with. It's going to be a little bit mix and match and we possibly may get some of those guys. We may not get them back. It's kind of touch and go in terms of what we will have."

Auburn will be shorthanded heading into the Citrus Bowl and the final game of the 2020 season.

For now, Steele didn’t have an exact number of COVID cases within the program.

“I don’t know the specific numbers,” Steele said. “I just kept up with the, who’s at practice and who’s not. At this point in time I don’t have them in front of me so I’d be giving you misinformation trying to remember.”

One of the players who’s in the COVID protocols is running back Tank Bigsby.

The co-SEC Freshman of the Year was a big part of Auburn’s offense this season, rushing for 834 yards and five touchdowns while averaging six yards a carry.

“We’re hoping, we’ll see on that,” offensive coordinator Chad Morris said about Bigbsy’s availability. “He’s definitely had a great year. A phenomenal year. A young man that’s got an incredible future ahead of him. When you're able to to get the ball in his hands he makes a lot of things right. A young man that loves football and is a pleasure to be around."

As for injuries, Auburn will be dealing with a couple injuries at key spots.

In the secondary, freshman Ladarius Tennison will be getting his second consecutive start with Christian Tutt dealing with an injury.

"Ladarius played really, really good," interim coach Kevin Steele said about Tennison’s performance against Mississippi State. "He played like a starter. We do see him starting at the star position in this game. He really has progressed and is going to be a very good football player."

Also in the secondary, safety Jamien Sherwood has been dealing with injuries all season and is a question mark heading into Friday.

“We’re a little banged up. Sherwood is probably the biggest question with, you know he had a little ankle injury so he’s a little bit of a question,” Steele said. “But there’s a chance. There’s a chance.”

If Sherwood is unable to go, Auburn will look to senior Jordyn Peters to step up and play alongside Smoke Monday. The Tigers also have freshman Chris Thompson at safety who’s received some playing time this season.

Steele confirmed that Anthony Schwartz will not be playing in the Citrus Bowl, along with running back Mark-Antony Richards who is in the transfer portal.

Auburn’s matchup with Northwestern will kickoff on Friday at noon CST and will be broadcast on ABC.