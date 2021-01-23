AuburnSports - Tigers shoot lights-out in Columbia

“You know, everybody who comes to Auburn, we come here to make history. So really it's just being able to make history, get out here and play great. We made history tonight,” said Allen Flanigan, who scored a career-high 24 points.

The Tigers shot 51.9 percent from the floor, making 14 of 27 3-pointers in a blowout 109-86 win at Colonial Life Arena. The 109 points are Auburn’s most ever in an SEC road game and the win is AU’s first in Columbia since 2014.

Flanigan made 7 of 12 field goals including 4 of 6 3-pointers. The sophomore added six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Sharife Cooper was close to a triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams added 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, JT Thor had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Devan Cambridge 10 points, three rebounds and a steal.

“Well it was a good win on the road, making progress, getting better,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “You know, we learned from our mistakes against Arkansas. We came out the second half and didn’t take our foot off the gas, particularly offensively.”

The Tigers blew a 19-point lead in a 75-73 loss at Arkansas Wednesday, but there would be no letdown at USC despite a short turnaround from arriving home in the wee hours of Thursday morning and an 11 a.m. tip-off in Columbia.

The Tigers extended their lead from eight to 15 in the final four minutes of the first half, and scored the first six points of the second half to pull ahead by 21.

Auburn, which led by as many as 31 points, out-rebounded USC 46-34 and scored 21 second-chance points and 46 points in the paint. AU totaled five dunks, 11 layups and six blocked shots.

“Going into the locker room, I just thought, like, 'Man, we cannot blow this lead.' We all got together and just kept our energy,” Williams. “Steve (Pearl) got us together, jumping around and happy and just keeping that same energy in the second half, and I believe we did so.”

Auburn led 57-42 at halftime with Cooper tallying 10 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two blocks and just one turnover at the break. The Tigers took control of the game with a 16-3 run midway through the first half. AU made 8 of 14 3-pointers in the opening period.

Auburn hosts Missouri Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.