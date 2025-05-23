Tigers 'set a good tone' during OV

"It set a good tone," Rankins said. "I know what to look for with these other visits when I go. I would say Auburn did a great job hosting me."

Auburn got the first official visit from four-star Earnest Rankins over the weekend.

The weekend was Rankins' third trip to Auburn this year, visiting in January for a junior day and in April for Big Cat. This was his most in-depth visit, getting to see more of campus and what the community is like.

"It was a good weekend," Rankins said. "I got to get up and see how everything moves around, everybody together. It was a good weekend."

Over the last several months, Rankins has continued to grow his relationship with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"He's a good coach that is always on your back," Rankins said. "You can't have a coach that lets you get away with anything. Coach Vontrell, he's a real guy. He's persevering, he's not going to stop trying to recruit me until the time for me to commit is over. That's one thing I have said with him every since he offered me. He makes sure he talks to me every week."

King-Williams is recruiting Rankins hard, but perhaps not as hard as freshman wide receiver Sam Turner. Rankins and Turner are former high school teammates, with Turner signing with the Tigers out of Southwest DeKalb last cycle.

"He loves it," Rankins said. "He wants me down here. He really thinks I can make a change. It's a good fit for me. I'm glad to have Sam, he can show me around and tell me what is what."