Kam Martin will likely enter 2019 as Auburn's No. 2 back, but that doesn't mean expectations aren't high for the senior from Texas.

On Wednesday afternoon Martin was one of 72 tailbacks named to the watch list for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, presented each season to the top running back in college football.

After two years of contributing primarily as a change-of-pace option with his speed, Martin, who has bulked up to 190 pounds, was the Tigers' starter early last season before then-redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow took over as the lead back. Martin ran for 458 yards on 103 carries last year with one touchdown, while Whitlow led Auburn in rushing with 787 yards and six scores on the ground.

Auburn improved in its run-blocking as 2018 progressed, and with five seniors slated to start along the offensive line, Martin will be looking for his numbers to increase.

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award last season. Martin is Auburn's first on the watch list since Kamryn Pettway's 2017 preseason appearance after finishing as a semifinalist in 2016.