Dillon Alfred had one offer prior to arriving on Auburn's campus Friday. By the time he left, he had two. With the Ole Miss offer in hand, Alfred picked up another SEC offer when the Tigers extended one during his visit. The Gautier, Mississippi, product and Rivals250 prospect in the 2025 class, knows his hard work is starting to pay off. "It means that I got people believing in me and I that I know that my hard work, I’ll get something out of it," Alfred said. "And that as long as I keep working, I’ll get more opportunities."

Dillon Alfred was offered by Auburn Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

His favorite highlight of the trip was probably getting to experience what team meetings were like. Not only that, but he enjoyed the energy that the team and staff showed, as well. "It really stood out how their energy came in, I really felt something when I first walked inside the building," Alfred said. "I really like their game plan and all that, the formation that they run." Auburn is recruiting Alfred as a wide receiver, leaving wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis as the guy for Alfred to take notes on. "I see how he's really looking for somebody that does their job as a wide receiver," Alfred said. "Little techniques, small things as a wide receiver that helps them throughout the game."