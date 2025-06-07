Tigers' season ends in Super Regional

AUBURN | A costly error in the seventh inning helped Coastal Carolina to two unearned runs after tying the game at one. It proved the difference as No. 4-seed Auburn saw its season end in two games of the Super Regional.
Auburn took the lead in the top of the second as Chase Fralick drove in Eric Snow with a single down the right-field line.
Earning the start, Andreas Alvarez worked four scoreless frames, allowing four hits and two walks with a strikeout. Following him was Cade Fisher, who allowed the first three hitters to reach before getting out of the jam with a strikeout, infield fly and another strikeout to keep it 1-0 going to the sixth.
The Tigers threatened again in the top of the seventh, putting runners on first and second with one out, but Chase Fralick flew out, and Deric Fabian struck out to end the inning.
The Chanticleers struck in the bottom of the seventh, with Sebastian Alexander starting the rally off with a double down the left-field line. After a groundout advanced him to third, Alexander scored on a single to left by Walker Mitchell. With two outs, a throw to first base was dropped, allowing Mitchell to score. Coming in relief, Cam Tilly walked the only batter he faced before being replaced by Parker Carlson. With the bases loaded, Carlson hit Wells Sykes to score another run for Coastal.
A single by Mithcell brought Alexander across the plate in the bottom of the eight to make it 4-1.
The Tigers end the season 41-20.