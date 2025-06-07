Tigers' season ends in Super Regional

AUBURN | A costly error in the seventh inning helped Coastal Carolina to two unearned runs after tying the game at one. It proved the difference as No. 4-seed Auburn saw its season end in two games of the Super Regional.

Auburn took the lead in the top of the second as Chase Fralick drove in Eric Snow with a single down the right-field line.

Earning the start, Andreas Alvarez worked four scoreless frames, allowing four hits and two walks with a strikeout. Following him was Cade Fisher, who allowed the first three hitters to reach before getting out of the jam with a strikeout, infield fly and another strikeout to keep it 1-0 going to the sixth.