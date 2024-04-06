“This is an important series but a simple series when you think of rules of engagement,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “This is about standing at the plate and getting swings off. Their intent is to hit home runs.

No. 4 Tennessee jumped on Auburn early and often, run-ruling the Tigers 12-2 in seven innings Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | If Auburn wants to win its first SEC series of the season, it’ll have to do it Sunday

“We had a bunch of strikeouts last night because they’re going for it. I don’t think the collection of pitches, there was too many 3-1 counts and you can’t get to the floor if you’re not ahead.”

The loss comes a day after Auburn beat the Volunteers 9-5, setting up a rubber game Sunday.

Three Auburn pitchers — Conner McBride, Tanner Bauman and Chase Allsup — combined to give up six home runs. All 12 runs were earned.

Ben Schorr came on to get the final out in the seventh.

Auburn scratched across two runs in the seventh as Cooper McMurray doubled, Chris Stanfield singled, and both scored on wild pitches.

UT starter Drew Beam (4-1) held AU to two runs, one earned, on three hits in 7.0 innings. He struck out eight.

Sunday’s rubber game is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.