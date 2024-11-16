1,000-yard mark 'very special' for Hunter

Hunter became the first running back to achieve that mark since Tank Bigsby did it in 2021 when he went for 1,099 yards.

"We got our thousand-yard rusher today in Jarquez, which couldn't be more proud for him," the Auburn head coach said.

AUBURN | Following Auburn's 48-14 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Hugh Freeze presented a game ball not just to Jarquez Hunter but the Tigers' offensive line as the running back had passed the 1,000-yard rushing yard mark in the win.

And after using the Philadelphia, Miss., native sparingly in the second half two weeks ago in the loss to Vanderbilt, Freeze and his staff ensured that Hunter was a vital part of the Tigers' start against the Warhawks. On the first drive that ended with a touchdown catch by Cam Coleman, Hunter ran it four times, including the very first three plays of the day. On 3rd and 1, the back carried a UL-Monroe defender for a gain of 12 yards to put the Tigers at the Warhawks' 39-yard line.

Hunter finished the day with 14 carries for 102 yards, but it was the carry in the third quarter to reach that 1,000-yard mark that meant a lot to him. With him resting on the sidelines, the jumbotron showed Hunter smiling while the PA announcer announced the feat.

"It's very special to me," he said. "I can add 1,000 yards to all the great running backs that have come to Auburn. I can just be one of them now. It's very special. With the help from my O-line and tight ends and receivers to get me there, it's very special today."

Hunter now ranks sixth in career rushing yards at Auburn with 3,185.