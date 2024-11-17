White gains valuable experience

AUBURN | With the game decided and a full quarter left to play, Hugh Freeze had a decision to make at quarterback. He had three options to replace Payton Thorne, who had already throw for a career-best five touchdowns, and went with the least experienced, but perhaps the highest upside. True freshman Walker White saw his first college action against ULM Saturday playing the entire fourth quarter of a 48-14 win.

White played the entire fourth quarter against ULM. (Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Freeze’s other options were redshirt freshman Hank Brown, who has served as Thorne’s backup for most of the season and started two games, and sophomore Holden Geriner, who has played in eight career games. “It truthfully has no reflection on Hank at all,” said Freeze. “I know people won't understand that, and they can make what they want. But I'm dead serious. It was really, if we do that, do you go Hank at the beginning of the third, or do you continue to build confidence with the receivers and Payton with a couple more possessions heading into the last few games, knowing that you might only get one of them in? And, if it is one, which one? “And we all kind of agreed, and it was ultimately my call. I thought I wanted to see Walker in some live reps before the season was over. Truthfully, it had nothing to do with Hank not preparing well or not playing well. You just can't get them all in.” In three possessions, White completed 2 of 5 passes for 18 yards and had four carries for 18 yards. He had a fumble on his second carry. “I wanted to throw it around with him, because he's got a great arm. His arm strength is really off-the-charts good,” said Freeze. “You saw it in the first hitch. I think he was just amped up, but he ripped that thing. But that was really high and hard for Camden (Brown) to bring down. “But, you know, we really didn't throw that a whole lot with him. I would've liked to have seen a little more of that. I kind of know what we have with Hank and Holden. I just wanted to kind of see how he reacted in real-game situations. Other than the turnover, I thought he was OK.”