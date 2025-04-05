Rivals250 OL commits to Auburn

"I'm coming back home," Pritchett said. "It's always been home here."

The 6-foot-5 lineman from Columbus, Ga., announced his pledge to Auburn Saturday — the first offensive lineman of the class.

With Pritchett's commitment, Auburn is up to seven commits in the class and jumps from No. 17 to No. 12 in the Rivals recruiting rankings. Saturday was Pritchett's third trip to the Plains in the last month, as the Tigers had prioritized him as a top target along the offensive line.

"I’ve known ever since I came up here," Pritchett said. "I've always known it's been home."

Auburn beat out programs like Texas A&M, Georgia Mississippi State for Pritchett. He named the Tigers his leader following a visit on March 5 and exactly one month later announced his commitment.

He'll take his official visit to Auburn May 30-June 1.