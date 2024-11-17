PHOTOS: Auburn 48, ULM 14
Georgia made a strong push to get Donovan Starr on an official visit this weekend, but he visited Auburn instead.
The freshman wide receiver set career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.
Auburn got back on the winning track with a 48-14 blowout win over ULM.
Auburn’s offense spent extra time during the bye week working on situational football.
Georgia made a strong push to get Donovan Starr on an official visit this weekend, but he visited Auburn instead.
The freshman wide receiver set career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.