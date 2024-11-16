Thorne overcomes injury to carve up ULM

AUBURN | Payton Thorne sat out the entire bye week nursing a shoulder injury. When he returned, he was limited to just short throws doing Tuesday’s practice.
But the senior was ready to go on Saturday, leading Auburn to a blowout 48-14 win over ULM with a career-high five touchdown passes.
“I mean, we knew he was gonna be able to go out there and make plays in this game. He had that drive to come play,” said receiver Malcolm Simmons, who had six receptions for 63 yards including a 40-yard touchdown.
Thorne, who played just three quarters, finished 22 of 32 for 286 yards. He also rushed 27 yards on seven carries and wasn’t sacked. He said he spent a lot of time in the training room over the past two weeks and felt close to 100 percent for kickoff.
“I've had to do that a few times this year, in terms of that,” said Thorne of getting treatment on his shoulder. “So being efficient with my time. I'm in and out of there as quickly as I can while also getting all the work I needed to for my body. And then watching film.”
Three of Thorne’s touchdowns went to Cam Coleman with the third coming on a leaping one-handed grab just inside the end zone.
“I was seeing consistency from Payton Thorne today,” said Coleman. “He was putting the ball where I like it, where he knows I was going to be. Really just clicked on every ball.”
Thorne and Auburn’s offense has had its share of inconsistencies this season but Hugh Freeze is hopeful the performance against ULM can carryover to the final two games against No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 10 Alabama.
Freeze was particularly pleased with the 40-yard touchdown pass to Simmons that capped off Thorne’s big day.
“That was the best progression, timing for what we consider to be our combo world of the entire season, by far,” said Freeze. “The way it happened, the timing of it. So I think Payton just prepared well.
“Also, it’s not always just the quarterback that has to prepare well. Everybody has to be on the same page.”
Auburn, 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC, hosts No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday night.