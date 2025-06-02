Postseason step-up for Alvarez

“Coach was like, ‘Come meet me in the weight room.’ It was special to get that start. It was a special feeling, especially with all the fans out there. They made it a great night for us,” said Alvarez.

About seven and a half hours later, the freshman right-hander threw the best game of his young career holding N.C. State scoreless over 5.0 innings in an 11-1 NCAA Regional-clinching win.

AUBURN | Andreas Alvarez didn’t know he would be starting one of Auburn’s biggest games of the season until nearly noon Sunday.

Alvarez (3-1) allowed just six hits and one walk, and struck out five on a career-high 92 pitches. It was his first start against a Power 4 team since April 19, and only his third appearance in the last month.

“I had the slider working really well tonight and then the fastball,” said Alvarez. “I was able to throw that for a lot of strikes and attack with that. So having the slider and the fastball to work off each other was really what helped tonight.”

Alvarez was lifted in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff single and a walk. But Cade Fisher came in to retire the Wolfpack without allowing a run and only have up one run on three hits over the final 4.0 innings.

“He absolutely shoves the baseball,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “He has a ton of confidence. He's got some energy in his fastball. And then I thought he had his best game for us, and it comes in postseason.”

Alvarez had struggled in his six SEC appearances including three starts, going 1-1 with a 8.80 ERA.

“Don’t ever forget that players are allowed to get better, and that helped us this weekend with Andreas,” said Thompson. “You’re allowed to get better and put it all together in a big moment. Hopefully, that’s a ton of confidence for him going forward.”

Auburn, which improved to 41-18, will host Coastal Carolina in a best 2-of-3 Super Regional next weekend. The Chanticleers are 51-11 and riding a 21-game winning streak.