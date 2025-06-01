Tigers win regional

A Chase Fralick single brought home Steele to open the scoring. After Deric Fabian struck out, Chris Rembert singled to right to drive in Snow and Belyeu. A single by Bub Terrell drove in Fralick to make it 4-0 before Ike Irish hit a three-run homer to make it a seven-run lead.

After threatening in the first three innings, the floodgates opened for Auburn's offense in the top of the fourth. Lucas Steele started the inning with an infield single before Eric Snow and Cade Belyeu worked walks to load the bases.

Two big innings by Auburn's offense and standout pitching by Andreas Alvarez and Cade Fisher helped the No. 4-seed Tigers to an 11-1 victory against N.C. State to advance to the Super Regional.

“Thankful for being able to get through this tough regional," Butch Thompson said. "That was a grind for us, but I thought everybody worked hard to make this happen from the NCAA to the ground crew. The three teams were amazing here — meaning their head coaches and first-class players. It's not every regional that you get an opportunity to play each and every team, and we did. I hold (Elliott) Avent in the highest regard. Steve Trimper has been a friend for a long time. This was the first time we got to play on the field. Even Central Connecticut, those guys were so scrappy, and their players left it all on the field. It was amazing. We've never hosted a Super Regional before, so I'm pretty excited about that. I thought our guys didn't, maybe did not play perfect for three games, but I don't think we trailed in this regional any. They fought pretty hard. They were pretty connected and played a pretty solid three days for us."

The Tigers extended the lead in the next frame. After two groundouts, Fralick worked a walk, and Fabian singled to first base before Rembert drove them both in with a double to right center. Terrell followed his fellow freshman with a double to left-center to drive in Rembert to make it a 10-run advantage.

Auburn extended the lead to 11 in the top of the eighth as Steele walked with the bases loaded. The Wolfpack got on the board in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly RBI.

"It's unbelievable, not just for me, but for our coaching staff," Irish said. "They put so much time and effort into us, and this is a pretty rewarding feeling. I think it's huge for guys, like Cooper McMurray, Parker Carlson and Ben Schorr, who've been in the program so long, who've seen the ups and downs. To know that their last year is going out on a high note is pretty amazing."

Getting the start for the Tigers, Alvarez earned the victory after allowing six hits while fanning five and walking one in five shutout innings. Fisher closed out the final four innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five.

Rembert led Auburn with four RBIs on four hits. Irish finished with three runs driven in, while Terrell drove in two.

The Tigers will host No. 13-seed Coastal Carolina in the Super Regional next weekend at Plainsman Park. Game time has yet to be determined.