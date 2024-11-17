Lambert-Smith 'a playmaker'

The Tigers did even better, as Payton Thorne found KeAndre Lambert-Smith along the sideline. The wide receiver first was pushed out of bounds but fought his way back in, jumping over the UL-Monroe defender and making an incredible catch for the touchdown.

Trying to get some points before halftime, Auburn had 13 seconds left from the 30-yard line, likely wanting to get a few more yards to put new placekicker Ian Vachon in better position for a field goal attempt.

"What we called on the field, I was only throwing there if it was maybe man," Thorne said about the play. "It's not a look I got over there, so I was going to take my shot, a double-move with him. The guy didn't really bite a ton, but there's nowhere else to go with the ball than really throw it away. So I'd rather go ahead and give that 50-50 ball to 'Dre. He did a really good job of reestablishing himself and fighting for that ball and then getting in the end zone."

It was part of a big day for Lambert-Smith, who finished with six catches for a team-high 104 yards as Auburn's offense teed off on the Warhawks' defense for 48 points.

His head coach, Hugh Freeze, couldn't compliment the senior receiver enough postgame.

"He's a playmaker," the coach said. "Outstanding player. And he's one that has earned the respect of that room to where his voice matters. You can lean on him to say, 'Hey, some of our young kids aren't practicing right. They're not straining today.' His voice matters, and he has a way of sharing it that relates to them. They listen."

Two of those young players are Cam Coleman, who had career-highs in catches (8), receiving yards (100) and touchdowns (3) and Malcolm Simmons, who finished with six catches for 63 yards and a score.

"We've been listening to him because he's been in college, what, five years?" Simmons said. "It's just been us listening to him and taking the little details from him. Seeing how he goes out there and plays, it only gives us momentum for this season and going into next season when he isn't here. We're taking the little tips that he gave us this season."

Lambert-Smith leads the Tigers with 40 catches, 761 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Even with that, Freeze thinks his stats should be even higher.

"He's been an outstanding addition to our program," the coach said. "I'm excited to see him have continued success. He's had success mostly all year. We probably haven't gone to him enough."