The Tigers led 9-1 going into the seventh before Christian Hall led off the inning with a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

A defensive substitution in the sixth, Guevara singled up the middle to drive in a run and give Auburn an 11-1 run-rule win over Florida A&M Tuesday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Auburn improves to 20-20 overall, winning its final home midweek game of the season.

“I thought we played in a fog a little bit last week,” AU coach Butch Thompson said. "I want the fog gone and a ton of gratitude the rest of this year because we march into our postseason right now.

"Our postseason began today, in all honesty. It’s not a problem and it has happened before. It absolutely landed on us. I want these guys to be thankful. I want these guys to play with it.”

Chase Allsup (2-3) earned the first win by an Auburn starter since March 26 holding the Rattlers to one run on two hits in 5.0 innings. The junior right-hander struck out eight and walked one on 80 pitches.

Cam Tilly did not allow a base runner and struck out four over the final 2.0 innings.

Auburn took control of the game with eight runs in the third on five hits, four walks, a hit batter, wild pitch and a balk that allowed Cooper McMurray to score from third base.

Kaleb Freeman had a two-RBI double, Caden Green an RBI-single, Cooper Weiss a three-RBI double and McMurray an RBI-double.

Chris Stanfield added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

McMurray and Carter Wright had two hits apiece for the Tigers.

Auburn returns to SEC play with a three-game series at LSU beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.