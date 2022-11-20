She shot 70% from the field on her way to her first double-double of her career, after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

"I just wanted to go out there and perform for my teammates," Levy said. "I definitely felt the love today they gave me... I'm just happy to be back, happy to help my teammates and be part of this program."

The junior forward recorded the Auburn's first double-double of the season Sunday, in Auburn's 88-49 win over Alabama State. Levy dropped 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 20 minutes, her most extended outing this year.

Levy wasn't the only one getting it done, either.

Thirteen Tigers scored in the blowout win, as Auburn's bench accounted for 42 points.

"You can go to your bench, fix what's broken and not have a drought," said head coach Johnnie Harris.

Aicha Coulibaly led the offensive effort, scoring a team-high 21 points and recording seven rebounds. Sania Wells also reached double figures in points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to help.

Auburn scored at least 20 points in three quarters, including a season-high 28-point fourth quarter. That's the second time this season Auburn has scored 20 points in at least three quarters, accomplishing the same feat in the season-opener against Sam Houston State.

"We're never gonna be where I want us to be, but we are a lot further than we were," Harris said. "I will say I am pleased with our progress."

The Tigers will have tomorrow off before heading across the country on Wednesday, preparing for the Las Vegas Invitational. Their first game will be against Indiana, set for a 7:45 p.m. CT tipoff.