Auburn, which jumped three spots in Monday’s AP poll from No. 22 to No. 19, is now 5-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

The Tigers rode a hot start to a big win over Colgate — a team that returned four of five starters from its NCAA Tournament squad last season — in Auburn Arena on Monday evening, 91-62.

After playing its first five games in the span of 13 days, Auburn will get some much-deserved time off with a second straight decisive win in its back pocket.

Facing off against a team picked in the preseason to win the Patriot League Conference, Auburn never trailed and led by as many as 45.

The Tigers, led once again by the hot-shooting senior trio of J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty and Danjel Purifoy, knocked down their first three triples of the game and 6 of their first 9.

But after claiming 8 of 15 long-range attempts heading into the break, the Tigers went cold down the stretch, missing on 11 of their 13 3-point looks in the second half.

Colgate clawed back with a 19-5 run midway through the second half, bringing Auburn's lead down to as low as 29 by capitalizing on turnovers and cold shooting from the Tigers. The Raiders outscored Auburn in the second half, 41-38.

For the second straight game, McCormick was the spark plug for Auburn's offense. He was routinely able to break down his defender beyond the arc and get into the middle of the defense, particularly in the first half. From there, he was either able to accelerate to the rim — extending around the frontcourt defense for some fancy finishes around the rim — or suck in perimeter defenders to find his teammates for alley-oops.

McCormick dropped 14 points, a layup shy of matching his career-high set last season in the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico State. His eight assists serve as the second-most he's had in an Auburn uniform after his record-setting 16 assists last week against CSUN.

Doughty turned in his fourth career Auburn game with at least 20 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field.

Center Austin Wiley posted his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 boards, while Purifoy scored in double digits for the fourth time in five games this year with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Freshman Isaac Okoro added 11 points, as well.



AuburnSports.com will update this story with video, quotes and further analysis.