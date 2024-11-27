Tigers ready to ‘dominate and be physical’

“We’re ready to go out there and dominate and be physical,” said offensive guard Jeremiah Wright. “That’s what we expect coming up Saturday."

If Auburn is to beat No. 13 Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the first time in 14 years, it’ll likely take a strong performance from Hunter, who will face a unit that’s currently ranked 12th in the conference in rushing defense.

AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter is averaging more than 25 carries and 200 rushing yards in Auburn’s two SEC wins.

The Tigers totaled 168 rushing yards including 130 by Hunter in a 43-41 four-overtime win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday. In a win at Kentucky Oct. 26, Hunter piled up 278 rushing yards, the fourth-most in AU single-game history.

“I feel like this gave us a lot of momentum going into the Iron Bowl,” said Hunter after the win over TAMU. “I think we got confidence going in knowing we can beat Alabama at Alabama.”

The Tide will be without linebacker Deontae Lawson after he was injured in last Saturday’s 24-3 loss at Oklahoma. He was second on the team with 76 tackles and third with 6.5 tackles-for-loss.

UA’s defense is giving up 145.6 rushing yards per game including 257 against the Sooners. Hunter enters the matchup second in the SEC with 1,145 yards.

“Honestly, he should have more than that. We try to be physical up front and try to lean heavy on the run game with Jarquez, especially with this being his last season,” said Wright. “We’re looking to keep stacking and finish the season strong.”

Of course, AU will need to be balanced on offense. Payton Thorne had one of his best games as a Tigers against the Aggies throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns including a 63-yarder to Cam Coleman, who has totaled 15 receptions for 228 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games.

They’ll be facing a pass defense that ranks second in the SEC allowing 181.2 yards per game.

“They double-team me, then we’ve got two or three other receivers on the field that can make a play as well,” said Coleman. “You double-team Dre, then that’ll leave a 1-on-1 opportunity for me.”

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.