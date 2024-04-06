Tigers ready to compete in A-Day
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze mulled over several scoring options for Saturday’s A-Day game but settled on one of his tried-and-true formats.
Freeze will spot the defense points and see if the offense can catch up before time runs out.
“We're going to put 27-0 on the scoreboard for the defense, and let's go play,” said Freeze. “I'll vary the field positions and see what happens. See if the offense can overtake the defense at 27-0.
“Obviously, if the defense were to have a pick-six or a blocked field goal for a return, they would add to that. Barring they don't do that it's 27-0 and see if the offense can score 28 in the time allowed.”
The offense will enter the game, which marks the end of 15 spring practices, with a lot of confidence. They’ve settled on an offensive system that aligns with Freeze’s philosophy, A rejuvenated Payton Thorne is back for his second season as the likely starting quarterback and AU’s has taken big steps to add more weapons in the passing game at wide receiver.
One of Thorne’s returning playmakers is Rivaldo Fairweather, who set an Auburn tight end record with 38 receptions last season.
“We're going to go out there and compete,” said Fairweather. “They put us down 27-0 for a reason. The offense, we can put up points. I feel like we're going to go out there, do our things and show all the fans that this is a different offense coming in 2024.”
While they’ll mix it up and make substitutions during the game, A-Day will mainly feature the first-teams going against each other along with the two’s against the two’s and three’s against the three’s. The game will include four 10-minute quarters with the clock stopping in the final two minutes of each quarter.
Many of AU’s star players will probably be limited to a quarter or a little more as Freeze hopes to leave Jordan-Hare Stadium without any additional injuries.
He also wants to see both sides execute well and compete.
“You don’t want to see flags all over the field. That would irritate me,” said Freeze. “You want to play clean and you want to execute fairly well on both sides. You don’t want to go out there at 27-0 and the offense doesn’t get a first down the whole day. That would be discouraging.
“You’re hoping you see some good execution from each side and a lot of competition and taking pride of competing each snap and staying healthy.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.