AUBURN | Hugh Freeze mulled over several scoring options for Saturday’s A-Day game but settled on one of his tried-and-true formats. Freeze will spot the defense points and see if the offense can catch up before time runs out. “We're going to put 27-0 on the scoreboard for the defense, and let's go play,” said Freeze. “I'll vary the field positions and see what happens. See if the offense can overtake the defense at 27-0.

Freeze will wrap up his second spring practice at Auburn Saturday. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“Obviously, if the defense were to have a pick-six or a blocked field goal for a return, they would add to that. Barring they don't do that it's 27-0 and see if the offense can score 28 in the time allowed.” The offense will enter the game, which marks the end of 15 spring practices, with a lot of confidence. They’ve settled on an offensive system that aligns with Freeze’s philosophy, A rejuvenated Payton Thorne is back for his second season as the likely starting quarterback and AU’s has taken big steps to add more weapons in the passing game at wide receiver. One of Thorne’s returning playmakers is Rivaldo Fairweather, who set an Auburn tight end record with 38 receptions last season. “We're going to go out there and compete,” said Fairweather. “They put us down 27-0 for a reason. The offense, we can put up points. I feel like we're going to go out there, do our things and show all the fans that this is a different offense coming in 2024.” While they’ll mix it up and make substitutions during the game, A-Day will mainly feature the first-teams going against each other along with the two’s against the two’s and three’s against the three’s. The game will include four 10-minute quarters with the clock stopping in the final two minutes of each quarter.