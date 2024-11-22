Tigers ready for electric atmosphere

"You already know it's electric in Jordan-Hare," Rivaldo Fairweather said. "These night games, especially 6:30, senior night, it's my last game in Jordan-Hare and it's just going to be fun. I'm really grateful to be here, to be a part of this team, and I'm just gonna go out there and give it my all."

So how do the Tigers, who have witnessed one of these magical games on the Plains, feel about the 6:30 p.m. CT start against Texas A&M? Oh, they are more than looking forward to it.

It took until Week 13 of the 2024 college football season, but Auburn finally has a conference game under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the unreal becomes real and the impossible turns into possible.

Jalen McLeod agrees with his teammate, acknowledging that the Tigers have a shot to ruin A&M's playoff chances and keep Auburn's hope alive for a bowl game.

"Electrifying crowd because they know it's win or go home for us," he said. "We want to be spoilers, and they're playing for the 12-team playoff, and we want to spoil that. The crowd knows that, we know that, and we're both going to bring energy, so it's going to be electrifying."

Yes, electrifying was the word of the day as the players talked about their matchup on Saturday against Mike Elko's squad. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who played in some intense games at night during his time at Penn State, including the 2021 matchup against Auburn, is looking forward to seeing how charged the stadium will be once kickoff arrives.

"I love playing in games like this," the receiver said. "This is literally why I came here. There was a reason why I went to Penn State in the first place: to play in the atmosphere of night games versus top opponents. Being that this is going to be the first one against a good team, I'm super excited."

Also experiencing his first significant night game in Jordan-Hare, Jerrin Thompson knows he will be amped.

"Definitely going to be rocking," he said. "Definitely going to see me energized up."