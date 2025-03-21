Tigers rally for 9th-inning win

LEXINGTON | Kentucky opened the door and Auburn pushed right through it.
The 16th-ranked Tigers rallied for two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the 24th-ranked Wildcats 8-7 Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.
“It was fun. Just a back-and-forth ballgame,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We didn’t give up the big inning tonight. I think that made a difference."
Auburn improves to 18-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.
The winning run came in when UK shortstop Tyler Bell dropped an infield pop up to allow pinch runner Cole Edwards to score from second base. AU was able to tie the game on a RBI-double by Chase Fralick.
“It felt incredible,” said Fralick. “The dugout and the team was engaged the entire time. It was a complete team win. We threw countless pitchers and put countless guys on base and put pressure on them.
“It just happened to be me that got the hit but anyone could have done it.”
Ryan Heztler retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.
“I just like all the pressure. I think pressure is a privilege and I think it’s just great to be out there and trusted with that,” said Hetzler.
Parker Carlson (2-1) earned the win throwing 1.1 perfect innings to get AU to the ninth down just one run.
“I think Carlson made the biggest difference,” said Thompson. “That inning and a third with no hits, I thought steadied us.”
Auburn took a 6-4 lead with three runs in the sixth inning on an RBI-double by Eric Guevara followed by a two-RBI double by Eric Snow. But the Wildcats answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh to take back the lead.
Bub Terrell started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first and Lucas Steele hit a solo home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the third.
Fralick was 2 of 4 with an RBI, Steele 1 of 3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Snow 1 of 3 with a run scored and two RBI.
AU starter Sam Dutton allowed four runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
Jett Johnston allowed two runs on one hit in 0.1 innings, Carson Myers no runs 0.2 innings and John Armstrong a run on three hits in 0.2 innings.
“Six guys pitched and 12 position players got in this ballgame. I just advertise that as a team win tonight,” said Thompson.
The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+ and Sunday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.