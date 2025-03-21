Tigers rally for 9th-inning win

LEXINGTON | Kentucky opened the door and Auburn pushed right through it. The 16th-ranked Tigers rallied for two runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the 24th-ranked Wildcats 8-7 Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park. “It was fun. Just a back-and-forth ballgame,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We didn’t give up the big inning tonight. I think that made a difference."

Fralick drove in the tying run with an opposite-field double in the 9th. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn improves to 18-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. The winning run came in when UK shortstop Tyler Bell dropped an infield pop up to allow pinch runner Cole Edwards to score from second base. AU was able to tie the game on a RBI-double by Chase Fralick. “It felt incredible,” said Fralick. “The dugout and the team was engaged the entire time. It was a complete team win. We threw countless pitchers and put countless guys on base and put pressure on them. “It just happened to be me that got the hit but anyone could have done it.” Ryan Heztler retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his second save of the season. “I just like all the pressure. I think pressure is a privilege and I think it’s just great to be out there and trusted with that,” said Hetzler. Parker Carlson (2-1) earned the win throwing 1.1 perfect innings to get AU to the ninth down just one run. “I think Carlson made the biggest difference,” said Thompson. “That inning and a third with no hits, I thought steadied us.”