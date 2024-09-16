Tigers pushing for Miami WR commit

"My interest level has been the same, but I’m still locked in with Miami," Upshaw said on Auburn. "It’s like a 30 minute drive right down the road, so Coach (Marcus) Davis and Coach (Hugh) Freeze been telling me to get down here as much as I can, so I’ve just been doing it."

The Tigers started reaching out to the Miami commit more often in the middle of August, and have since hosted him on game day visits twice. His most recent one was this past weekend, as Upshaw returned for the New Mexico game.

It's been a phenomenal start to the season for Daylyn Upshaw .

With current Auburn freshmen Cam Coleman and Dylan Gentry no longer in the receiver room at Central, Upshaw's stepped into the role of being the No. 1 wideout for the Red Devils. He's done so quite nicely, with 18 receptions, 445 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns four games into the season.

"Probably around the middle of August, [Auburn] started getting on me heavy," Upshaw said.

There's already an official visit in the works.

"Coach Davis had called me in the middle of this week, asking me to schedule an OV," Upshaw said. "I haven’t came up with one, but I’m definitely gonna take an OV."

Still firm in his commitment to Miami, Upshaw hasn't shut down his recruitment entirely, as Auburn remains practically the only other school in the race. Do the Tigers have a shot?

"I feel like they do, but I’m still committed to Miami," Upshaw said. "As of right now, I’m signing with Miami."

He'll return to Miami next month on Oct. 26 for the Hurricanes' game against Florida State.