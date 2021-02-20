AuburnSports - Tigers pull away late for 6-1 win

Auburn beat the Blue Hose 6-1 at Plainsman Park to improve to 2-0 on the season.

A one-run game through the first six innings, the Tigers escaped bases-loaded jams in the sixth and seventh, and then powered ahead with a pair of solo home runs in the seventh and two more runs in the eighth on a pair of two-out hits.

“Thankful to get a series win but so much to work on. So much was revealed to where we have much, much work to do,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

“I thought our defense was really good. Nate LaRue got a start and was really good. He had a couple of big swings too.”

Bryson Ware got Auburn on the board early with a solo home run in the first. Presbyterian was able to tie it on a solo home run by Eric Toth in the fifth, the only hit allowed by AU starter Richard Fitts.

Presbyterian loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth against relief pitcher Hayden Mullins on a single, walk and single. Mullins responded by striking out the No. 3 and 4 hitters in the Blue Hose lineup and ending the threat on a fly out to left field.

In the bottom of the inning, Bryson Ware hit a one-out double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a balk by Presbyterian reliever Alex Flood.

The Blue Hose loaded the bases again in the seventh, this time with one out, but Blake Burkhalter got a strikeout and fly out to right field to end the inning.

“That was huge. For those guys to reset themselves and get out of that was huge,” said LaRue.

A pair of solo home runs by LaRue, the first of his career, and Ryan Bliss gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead after seven. AU added two more with two outs in the eighth on an RBI single by John Samuel Shenker and RBI double by LaRue.