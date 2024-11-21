Tigers present 'crazy' tradition for 2027 OL

"It was a great game," Sam Epelle said. "Obviously, they’re a much weaker opponent, so it was a faster game, but I like the game."

The massive 2027 offensive lineman returned to the Plains Saturday for the Tigers' game against UL Monroe. It was his second home game of the season, also visiting back in mid-September.

Auburn was the first offer for Joshua Sam Epelle back in the spring.

What got Sam Epelle back on campus?

"The environment, for sure," he said. "It’s definitely a top environment of all the schools I’ve visited. The tradition here is crazy, I like the culture, I like everything about it."

Even as a 2027, the 6-foot-8 offensive tackle out of Douglasville, Ga., has already earned nearly 20 offers, with SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M also extending offers. However, he felt like getting that first offer from Auburn was the first step.

"It was definitely huge for me, it was definitely the biggest step in my recruitment process so far," Sam Epelle said. "I’d say it lit the fumes for it all, so I’m forever thankful to Auburn for giving me an opportunity."

While on campus, Sam Epelle got to see Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"He said he has high hopes for me and he loves me coming back every time," Sam Epelle said. "He says doors are gonna open very soon for me, so I’m just staying down, being patient and waiting for that to happen."

Sam Epelle is planning to visit Tuscaloosa later this month for the Iron Bowl. With plenty of time remaining in his recruitment, does he picture Auburn being a serious contender?

"Only time will tell," Sam Epelle said. "As of right now, they’re definitely a top team for me."