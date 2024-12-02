Tigers preparing for ‘intimidating’ Cameron Indoor

AUBURN | For 84 years, Cameron Indoor Stadium has stood in Durham, N.C., as one of the hallowed halls of college basketball. No. 2 Auburn will be playing there Wednesday night against No. 9 Duke for only the third time in its history. “We get an opportunity to go play one of the best teams in the country in one of the toughest environments,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl, who will be making his first trip to Cameron Indoor in his 40 years as a coach.

Pearl will be coaching in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

“If you talk about Auburn and Duke, both teams are really good this year, but one thing we have in common is that we both play in very intimidating places. Cameron Indoor Stadium is probably the most famous homecourt advantage in college basketball, and Neville Arena certainly has become that.” The Blue Devils have compiled a 946-171 record since Cameron Indoor opened in 1940. Auburn has played there once in its history, losing 72-71 in 1981, which was Charles Barkley’s freshman season. “Growing up, you always watched teams like Duke, Kentucky; the blue bloods,” said senior Johni Broome, who was named the SEC Player of the Week Monday. “But I feel like, here at Auburn, we've established ourselves as one of the best basketball programs in the country. “Being able to go to Duke, play there and have an opportunity to win in Cameron, that'd be special for us and our program.”