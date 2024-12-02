Tigers preparing for ‘intimidating’ Cameron Indoor

AUBURN | For 84 years, Cameron Indoor Stadium has stood in Durham, N.C., as one of the hallowed halls of college basketball.
No. 2 Auburn will be playing there Wednesday night against No. 9 Duke for only the third time in its history.
“We get an opportunity to go play one of the best teams in the country in one of the toughest environments,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl, who will be making his first trip to Cameron Indoor in his 40 years as a coach.
“If you talk about Auburn and Duke, both teams are really good this year, but one thing we have in common is that we both play in very intimidating places. Cameron Indoor Stadium is probably the most famous homecourt advantage in college basketball, and Neville Arena certainly has become that.”
The Blue Devils have compiled a 946-171 record since Cameron Indoor opened in 1940. Auburn has played there once in its history, losing 72-71 in 1981, which was Charles Barkley’s freshman season.
“Growing up, you always watched teams like Duke, Kentucky; the blue bloods,” said senior Johni Broome, who was named the SEC Player of the Week Monday. “But I feel like, here at Auburn, we've established ourselves as one of the best basketball programs in the country.
“Being able to go to Duke, play there and have an opportunity to win in Cameron, that'd be special for us and our program.”
Auburn enters the matchup 7-0 after winning the Maui Invitational last week with back-to-back-to-back wins over No. 5 Iowa State, No. 12 North Carolina and Memphis.
Duke is 5-2 with a 77-72 loss to No. 19 Kentucky in Atlanta and a 75-72 loss to No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils have out-scored their four home opponents by an average of 37.3 points this season.
To prepare for the matchup, Pearl plans to pump in some extra noise during practice before the team departs on Tuesday.
"This will be a game where we work with our crowd noise equipment here in Neville today, so the guys won't be able to hear me,” said Pearl. “That definitely will affect our playcalling.
“So the guys are going to have to be really sharp leaving the huddle, knowing what we like, knowing what the breakdowns are -- being effective with our hand signals and things like that to be able to communicate to the team. We will definitely work on that today in practice.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.