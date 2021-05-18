Tigers power past UNA

“That was awesome,” said Rankin Woley, one of AU's six seniors. “Last home game at Auburn and I’ve been so thankful for the opportunity to be here and play. I’ve tried to give it everything I possibly had on and off the field, and I’m glad I ended on a high note.”

The Tigers closed out their final game at Plainsman Park this season with a 14-6 win over North Alabama. Auburn had 16 hits including nine for extra bases.

AUBURN | The hits kept coming and coming and coming for Auburn Tuesday night.

Auburn opened the first inning with five consecutive hits including a two-RBI single by Woley and a two-RBI double by Kason Howell as AU jumped to a 4-1 lead.

UNA was able to tie it up in the second before AU pulled away with three runs in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Woley had a big game going 3 of 5 with three runs scored, a double, home run, and five RBI. Howell was 3 of 4 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBI.

Ryan Bliss was 3 of 4 with three runs scored, Tyler Miller 2 of 4 with three runs scored, a double, home run and two RBI, Garrett Farquhar 2 of 4 with three RBI, Nate LaRue 1 of 4 with a solo home run and Bryson Ware 1 of 4 with one RBI.

The Tigers scored eight runs with two outs and batted .500 (7 of 14) with runners in scoring position.

AU starter Jack Sokol allowed five runs on six hits and four walks in 3.2 innings. Blake Burkhalter (1-0) earned the win throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. The sophomore right-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out four on 48 pitches.

Cam Hill, who was also the designated hitter, allowed a run in 0.2 innings before Will Morrison came in to get a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the seventh. Brooks Fuller held UNA to one hit over the final 2.0 innings.

"I think we head to Missouri early in the morning with a couple of goals accomplished," said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. "Winning a ballgame and making sure that our pitching is in the best shape it can possibly be for this critical series."

Auburn, 23-25 overall and 8-19 in the SEC, closes out the regular season with a pivotal series at Missouri this weekend beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.