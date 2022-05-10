Tigers power past Troy

“It was pretty business-like,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “As soon as we got to the second time through the lineup, everybody was locked in and had some great at-bats.”

The 20th-ranked Tigers pounded out 17 hits including four for extra-bases in an 11-4 win at Riddle-Pace Field. AU improves to 33-16 overall and 11-1 in midweek games.

Auburn took control of the game with two runs in the second and four more in the third including a 3-run home run by Sonny DiChiara, his team-best 16th of the season.

The Tigers have now homered in seven consecutive games.

AU added four more in the fourth on a 2-RBI single by Kason Howell, RBI double by Brooks Carlson and RBI single by Brody Moore.

Nate LaRue added a two-out, RBI single in the sixth.

Blake Rambusch, Howell, Carlson and Moore had three hits apiece.

“Me and Rambusch just try to get on base so Sonny can do his thing,” Howell told the Auburn Network. “If hits come out of that, and we’re trying to hit the ball hard, but anyway we can get on base is what we’re trying to do so we can have guys behind us we trust hit us in and score runs.”

AU starter Jordan Armstrong allowed three runs on three hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out two and issued one walk on 58 pitches.

Konner Copeland allowed one hit in 0.2 innings, Chase Isbell (1-1) earned the win with no hits in 1.0 inning, Tyler Drabick gave up one run in 0.1 innings and Brooks Fuller didn’t allow a hit in 1.1 innings.

“Jordan Armstrong was really good for four innings there,” said Thompson. “I was pleased with how we used the bullpen tonight. I think that sets us up for the weekend.”

Pitching for the first time since injuring his hamstring at Tennessee April 29, Blake Burkhalter closed it out with 1.1 hitless innings, striking out two.

“Getting Blake Burkhalter back out on the mound was huge,” said Thompson. “Kept him to 17 pitches. I thought in the eighth he looked a little rusty … and looked much sharper in the ninth.”

Auburn returns to SEC action this weekend hosting Alabama for a three-game series. Game one is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.