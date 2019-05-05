AUBURN | There would be no ninth-inning heroics for Alabama on Sunday. Auburn made sure of that. The Tigers erupted for 13 runs in their final two at-bats to beat the Tide 17-7 and take the series.

Auburn won game one 5-1 Friday before Alabama rallied with two runs in the ninth to win game two 7-6, setting up Sunday’s rubber match. The season-high 17 runs helped the Tigers improve to 29-18 overall and 12-12 in the SEC while the Tide falls to 27-21 and 6-18.

“It was huge for us,” said junior Will Holland, who was 6-for-12 in the series. “Coach (Butch) Thompson talked about how we’re a team of grit, we’re a talented team, but today’s going to test our character—after winning on Friday, losing Saturday and then having to come back today. Especially, you know, we didn’t have Rankin (Woley) so we had a freshman Brody Moore step up and he really performed tonight.

“I feel like we got on and off the field really hard and you know we ran the bases well. We did all the small things really well, so I think that carried over to the big things and let the big things happen.”

Moore had three hits in his second start of the season, filling in for Woley at first base. (Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics)

Auburn scored four in the seventh and then nine more in the eighth. Conor Davis and Matt Scheffler had RBI singles in the seventh with Kason Howell doubling home two more. The eighth included a two-RBI single by Ryan Bliss, two-RBI double by Edouard Julien, a 3-run home run by Steven Williams, his first since March 24, and a 2-run home run by Holland. The Tigers also scored three in the second on an RBI single by Holland and a two-RBI single by Bliss, and one in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Moore, who was starting for just the second time this season. “It’s good to see from everyone, everyone’s hitting and it just kind of puts a stamp on the weekend and gives us momentum coming into Tuesday and next week as well,” Holland said. Auburn totaled 19 hits including five for extra bases. Holland was 3 of 4 with three runs scored and three RBI, Davis 3 of 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Moore 3 of 5 with two runs scored and one RBI, Bliss 2 of 4 with two runs scored and four RBI, Williams 2 of 4 with two runs scored and three RBI, Julien 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI, Howell 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. “It got to where guys just started swinging the bat aggressively,” Thompson said. “It was almost like a load off. I know Steven Williams when he hit his home run he came back and said ‘that felt really good coach.’ “It just lets you know how much they’ve been battling to get that swing off that he’s been waiting for. Then Will’s opposite field, those were just a couple of neat swings in the game.”