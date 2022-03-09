Tigers playing in familiar territory

Asked if it was more of a mental or physical thing knowing what the arena is like, Walker Kessler was matter-of-fact with his answer.

It wasn't an easy matchup for the Tigers either as host South Florida jumped out to a 15-point lead in Auburn's third game of the season. The combination of K.D. Johnson (15 points) and Zep Jasper (13 points) saved Pearl's squad from an early non-conference loss while also giving them a good look at what the place will be and feel like when they take the floor on Friday afternoon.

TAMPA | Bruce Pearl knew what he was doing. The Auburn coach saw that the 2022 SEC Tournament would be played in Amalie Arena and did what any smart coach would do: schedule a game in that arena earlier in the year.

"I think it's both," the center said. "Having familiarity with the location, the gym, the court, the rims, the goals, all that — it's not like a new thing. We have played there before. We've had experience there."

In November, it was a different Auburn team on their first trip to Tampa as the Tigers, formed mainly of newcomers, were still learning how to play together. Jabari Smith, recently named the SEC Freshman of the Year and an All-American, wasn't at his best in the victory against the Bulls.

"I didn't play too well at USF, so I'm excited to get back in there and play there again," Smith said.

The forward finished that game with nine points, well below the 17.1 points per game he averaged during the season. Smith has also seemed to get better as the schedule has progressed into February and March, putting up 24.8 points per outing in the last six games.

The arena will be familiar, but Pearl is also confident of one thing that the Tigers must do this weekend.

"We better play better than we did against South Florida, I'll tell you that," he said.