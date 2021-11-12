Tigers overcome sluggish start to rout ULM

AUBURN | We might never know what Bruce Pearl said to his team at halftime of Friday night's game, but with the Tigers trailing Louisiana-Monroe 39-37, you can be sure that it wasn't a speech full of pleasantries.

Whatever he said, it worked as the Tigers came out at halftime with an energy and precision that was nowhere in the first 20 minutes. After a quick basket by the Warhawks' Trey Boston, the Tigers rolled off seven straight points, the last coming on a K.D. Johnson three-pointer to give Auburn its first lead since the 7:50 mark in the opening half.

The Tigers never trailed again, rolling to a 93-65 victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The player many people came to watch, Jabari Smith Jr., was the star and proved why many consider him a high draft pick, recording his first collegiate double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. At one point, the freshman grabbed a rebound, dribbled behind the back near half-court losing his defender and drove to the rim for the bucket. It wasn't something you usually see from a 6-foot-10 forward.