Tigers overcome Ole Miss

After Matthew Murrell hit a free throw at the 13:22 mark, Auburn went on a 9-0 run of its own to take a seven-point lead. Jones and Broome finished the half with back-to-back threes to give the Tigers a seven-point advantage heading into halftime.

The Tigers came off hot, with Baker-Mazara and Kelly hitting three-pointers to give Auburn a 6-1 lead. The Rebels then went on a 9-0 run to take a four-point lead before Baker-Mazara hit another three to cut it to one.

A big first half by Johni Broome and Denver Jones, followed by a clutch 20 minutes from Chad Baker-Mazara, Miles Kelly and Dylan Cardwell, helped No. 1 Auburn hold off No. 23 Ole Miss in a 92-82 win in Oxford.

Ole Miss kept it close in the second half, cutting its deficit to one with 8:05 left, but a Cardwell free throw and three from Baker-Mazara stretched the lead to five. Another three by Baker-Mazara and dunk by Pettiford made it eight points in favor of Auburn at 6:08. The Rebels were only able to get it to within four before the Tigers pulled away in the final minutes.

"It was a great win," Bruce Pearl said. "That was our best road win of the year, and that's a terrific team; a talented team, a well-coached team. And we didn't play our best. We struggled early with some of our spacing, and we turned the ball over early. That was something that we did not want to do, but the guys, obviously, did not panic.

Broome finished with another double-double, posting 20 points and 12 rebounds with four assists. Cardwell joined in on the double-double party, posting 10 points and 13 boards.

"They did a great job," Pearl said. "Eight assists, three turnovers for those two. Dylan, four and zero. Dylan had two steals. Just did a great job defensively."

Baker-Mazara added 18 points, while Jones finished with 16 and Kelly with 15.

Auburn improved to 20-1 and 8-0 in SEC play.