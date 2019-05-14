Auburn men’s golf will enter the final day of NCAA Louisville Regional with a commanding lead.

The 11th-ranked Tigers shot seven-under par Tuesday to bring their total to 15-under and stretch their lead over No. 1 Oklahoma State to eight strokes at University Of Louisville's course in Simpsonville, Ky.



“The guys played well,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said. “The first three guys out made a ton of birdies coming down the stretch. I’m really proud of Jacob Solomon, he birdied 17 and 18. Trace Crowe hung in there and really made one bad swing all day that cost him a double. But we persevered, made some birdies down the stretch and opened up a nice cushion.”



Senior Jacob Solomon led the charge for Auburn shooting a five-under par 66 for the day’s second-best score. Senior Trace Crowe shot three-under and sophomore Brandon Mancheno one-under.



“I couldn’t get a putt to fall in until about hole 11 and then I had three birdies in a row and finished really strong birdieing 17 and 18 too,” Solomon said. “So it was good because I’ve been struggling with my game lately but I kind of rebounded today and things came together.”



The top five teams and one individual from the Regional will advance to the 2019 NCAA Championship in Fayetteville, Ark., May 24-29. Auburn holds a 24-stroke lead over 6th-place North Florida.



“We’ve just got to win the day,” Clinard said. “Everyday is a new day. We start back at zero tomorrow. It’s a one round tournament tomorrow in my eyes. We’ll be all gas, no brakes.”



The third round begins Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. CDT. Auburn will be paired with Oklahoma State and No. 23 Baylor.



LOUISVILLE REGIONAL LEADERBOARD

Through Round Two

Top 5 teams through three rounds advance to NCAA Championship



1. Auburn -15

2. Oklahoma State -7



3. Baylor E

4. Iowa State +2

5. Louisville +3

6. North Florida +9

7. Arizona +10



8. West Virginia +11

9. Arkansas State +17

10. Mississippi State +17

11. Southern Illinois +22

12. New Mexico +25

13. Jacksonville State +29

AUBURN'S TUESDAY ROUNDS

Top 4 count in team scoring

Jacob Solomon -5



Trace Crowe -3

Brandon Mancheno -1

Graysen Huff +2

Jovan Rebula +7