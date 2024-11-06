Tigers open season with rout

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl compared Vermont to Yale, who knocked Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last season in one of the biggest upsets in March Madness.

The Tigers had no such problem as they did with the Bulldogs, as No. 11 Auburn routed the Catamounts 94-43.

Taking a 46-21 lead into halftime, Auburn put its foot down, scoring the first 14 points of the first half. Johni Broome started it with a dunk and three-pointer before Denver Jones scored 10 points straight to stretch the lead to 60-21.