Tigers open season with rout

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl compared Vermont to Yale, who knocked Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last season in one of the biggest upsets in March Madness.
The Tigers had no such problem as they did with the Bulldogs, as No. 11 Auburn routed the Catamounts 94-43.
Taking a 46-21 lead into halftime, Auburn put its foot down, scoring the first 14 points of the first half. Johni Broome started it with a dunk and three-pointer before Denver Jones scored 10 points straight to stretch the lead to 60-21.
It wasn't any easier for the visiting team from there as the Tigers kept coming at them in waves. After Vermont answered with two baskets sandwiched by a Miles Kelly three-pointer, Auburn went on a 16-point run to put the game even more out of control.
Kelly led the Tigers with 21 points, connecting on 7-of-9 three-point shots. Jones followed him with 16 points, while Chaney Johnson added 13 and a team-high nine rebounds.
Broome added 12 points and seven boards.
The Tigers (1-0) face a more challenging test on Saturday as they take on No. 4 Houston. The tip is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.