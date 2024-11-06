Advertisement

TIGER TALK REVIEW: The Off Week, Part II

A review of D.J. Durkin's appearance on Tiger Talk on Monday reviewing the Vandy game and looking ahead ...

Where Auburn stands one month from ESD

Checking on where things sit for Auburn's 2025 class one month out from signing day.

THE RUNDOWN, Episode 659

The Guys are back to review the Vandy loss and what it means for Auburn (and Hugh Freeze) going forward ...

Auburn 'might be the place' for DL duo

Defensive linemen Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris made their first trip to Auburn Saturday and it made a big impression.

Breaking down potential Auburn basketball lineups

A breakdown of some potential lineups that Auburn basketball could use during the 2024-25 season.

Published Nov 6, 2024
Tigers open season with rout
Brian Stultz  •  AuburnSports
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl compared Vermont to Yale, who knocked Auburn out of the NCAA Tournament last season in one of the biggest upsets in March Madness.

The Tigers had no such problem as they did with the Bulldogs, as No. 11 Auburn routed the Catamounts 94-43.

Taking a 46-21 lead into halftime, Auburn put its foot down, scoring the first 14 points of the first half. Johni Broome started it with a dunk and three-pointer before Denver Jones scored 10 points straight to stretch the lead to 60-21.

It wasn't any easier for the visiting team from there as the Tigers kept coming at them in waves. After Vermont answered with two baskets sandwiched by a Miles Kelly three-pointer, Auburn went on a 16-point run to put the game even more out of control.

Kelly led the Tigers with 21 points, connecting on 7-of-9 three-point shots. Jones followed him with 16 points, while Chaney Johnson added 13 and a team-high nine rebounds.

Broome added 12 points and seven boards.

The Tigers (1-0) face a more challenging test on Saturday as they take on No. 4 Houston. The tip is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

