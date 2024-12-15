Tigers on top for transfer LB

"My number one," Jackson said. "The visit was amazing. The hospitality has been great. People, energy, atmosphere. It's amazing."

Following his trip, he knows where the Tigers sit.

Jackson, 6-foot and 220 pounds, spent the last three seasons at Fresno State, where he recorded 101 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. When he entered the transfer portal, he knew Auburn was a spot that he wanted to visit somewhat immediately.

"They have the best opportunity for me to accomplish all my goals and dreams," Jackson said.

Linebackers coach DJ Durkin is someone that can help Jackson reach them and the two spent time together during the visit.

"Phenomenal," Jackson said of Durkin. "I feel like he's a genius in his team and just how he develops players. It's been working."

Auburn envisions Jackson sliding into the dime position, he said, filling a Eugene Asante type role. Jackson watched some tape on Asante and shared his thoughts.

"Yeah, that I'm excited about after watching that," Jackson said. "For sure."