"You want to ultimately go where people want you and where you’re a priority, so that sticks out to me a lot about Auburn," Starr said. "They’re definitely probably at the top of my list right now. Auburn probably leads right now."

Following the official, there's a new leader in his recruitment, too.

However, when Donovan Starr wanted to set one up with Auburn, midweek worked best for him. Starr is a big priority for Auburn, so when cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff found out that Starr wanted to midweek official visit, he told him to come on down.

Starr, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, comes from Brentwood, Tenn., and spent three days on campus for his first trip to the Plains.

"It’s been pretty good," Starr said. "I met all the coaches, seen some of the staff members. Seen the campus, seen everything, the dorms, all that stuff, it’s been pretty good."

His primary recruiter and point of contact is McGriff, whom Starr spent most of his time with during the visit.

"Coach Crime, he’s a great dude, great coach," Starr said. "He’s been showing constant love. Just being with him the whole time. Getting to learn more from him and just the way they’ve been taking care of me and my family, that sticks out to me a lot."

However, it's the people of Auburn that stuck out to him the most.

"Nobody’s putting a face on and pretending, it seems like everyone here is genuine," Starr said. "They love football, they love me as a person and it just seems like a great area to be and I could see myself here, for sure."

Auburn is recruiting Starr as primarily a cornerback, although being a versatile defensive back is something that Starr also mentioned. One person that knows all about the Auburn defensive back life is current player Keionte Scott. The two got to know each other and Scott answered any questions Starr might have had.

"He was a great role model and he told me a lot of things," Starr said. "I learned a lot from him, so just being around him and some of the players and seeing how they interact with each other, that meant a lot to me, too."

Starr also got to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He’s a great dude, too," Starr said. "Meeting him for the first time, that was cool. Getting to talk to him and he talked to my family, too, so that was pretty nice."