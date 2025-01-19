Tigers notch first SEC win

"I thought today they shared the ball really well," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I thought they took what the defense gave them."

With the win, Auburn is no longer winless in conference games, as four players scored in double figures for the first time since the Virginia-Lynchburg game back in November. Auburn shot 41.1% from the field and scored 27 points off turnovers.

Taylen Collins, Celia Sumbane and Yuting Deng each scored 13 points, leading the team, while DeYona Gaston tallied 11. Sumbane also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, which took some of the pressure off of Collins and Gaston.

"It was great seeing the ball go up and then just Celia flying through the air and getting it," Collins said. "I think that helped us a lot. And she's always such a big impact on this team. So for her to do that tonight for us, it was just great."

Meanwhile, Deng got her Auburn scoring career started with a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, charging up the home crowd and giving a glimpse of what the freshman from the Hunan Province of China could do.

"One of our players is always tell Yuting, ‘on my soul," Harris said. "And when she says that, that means you go get a bucket or go get that block or whatever. And Yuting, it kind of gets her going. We told her to go in there and, you know, go 'on my soul.' And so that means that, you know, we need you to go all out. And she went in there, and I felt like she went all out, but she was really comfortable. She was put in a position to where she could do what she does best."

Deng finished the afternoon with 13 points, two rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes of play.

Auburn's next step is to travel to Mississippi State Thursday, as the Tigers look to keep it rolling. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.

"Our team has to be hungry. We have to be hungry every time we step on the court. And that starts in practice. So, you know, hopefully that is the mindset. And that has been the mindset of this team as of late."