Any questions about Auburn’s ability to succeed on the road ended Wednesday night in College Station. The 14th-ranked Tigers led wire-to-wire in an 85-66 blowout win over Texas A&M in Reed Arena. Auburn improves to 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC while the Aggies fall to 7-8 and 1-3.

“The road wins will separate us because not many teams will get them,” Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “I thought tonight we were the team that had a little more effort and energy and deserved the victory.”



Brown came up big for Auburn on both ends of the floor. Jerome Hicks/Auburn athletics

Bryce Brown scored Auburn’s final 19 points of the first half including a barrage of 3-pointers. The senior led the Tigers with 22 points. “I thought our first-half offense was more cohesive than the second half. I thought that Bryce Brown, 19 in a row, obviously we fed the hot hand. That had to be fun for Bryce, it was fun for us,” Pearl said.

Auburn led by 16 at halftime and stretched that lead to 21 midway through the second half. The Tigers shot 42.1 percent from the floor including 13-of-34 3-pointers, and scored 18 points off 15 Texas A&M turnovers.

Jared Harper had 17 points and six assists, making 4-of-9 3-pointers. Anfernee McLemore added 13 points including three-straight 3-pointers in the first half along with six rebounds and two blocks. Chuma Okeke had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Austin Wiley had four points and 12 rebounds.

“We played a lot more zone. They’re not a great 3-point shooting team and we’re not a great zone team, but we rebounded well out of zone,” Pearl said. “Austin Wiley with nine defensive rebounds, 12 rebounds, he led us in that category. He only got 14 minutes because he had four fouls, but that was big for us when we went zone and Austin just held down the paint."

Texas A&M leading scorer T.J. Starks was held to six points on 3-of-14 shooting and committed five turnovers.

“We tried to focus in on Starks as much as we could. He’s a great guard,” Brown said. “We had to have all eyes on his when he had the ball. We forced him into a lot of turnovers and that was a big piece of our scouting report.”

Auburn hosts No. 12 Kentucky Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.