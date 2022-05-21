Tigers No. 5 seed in SECT

AUBURN | It turned out to be one of worst 45 minutes of Auburn’s season.

Needing a win over Kentucky or an LSU loss to Vanderbilt to secure the No. 4 seed and first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, the Tigers returned from a 1:40 rain delay to watch a 1-0 lead turn into a 5-1 deficit as the Wildcats scored five runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 6-3 series-clinching win.

At the same time in Nashville, LSU scored 17 runs over the final three innings to beat the Commodores 21-10 and complete a three-game sweep.