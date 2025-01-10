Tigers need better execution down the stretch

AUBURN | No. 2 Auburn had a 17-point lead with 4:44 to play at Texas and had to hold on late for an 87-82 win Tuesday night. In the SEC opener, Missouri was able to cut a 26-point deficit to 16 at Neville Arena. “I'd say the late run against Texas was against our starters, that might be a concern,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Some of the late runs prior to that … were against the bench. It's a 40-minute game. Teams aren't going anywhere.

Pettiford handled the press and made two key FT's down the stretch at Texas. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“To your point, I think that I would say that what we've done offensively in a couple of those games where we may have relaxed a little bit because of the lead and may have thrown some passes and done some things where we should have just finished basic plays and did not, and then all of a sudden, the margin shrunk.” It was the Tigers’ defense and composure during the final four minutes against the Longhorns that concerned Pearl the most. Texas was able to complete two four-point plays on a technical foul and hook-and-hold. Texas forward Arthur Kaluma scored nine of his game-high 34 points over the final 4:33 including two 3-pointers. Offensively, there were also two turnovers that UT converted into four points. But Denver Jones, who committed one of the turnovers, and Tahaad Pettiford made all four of their free throw attempts in the final 17 seconds to clinch a key road win. “One bad turnover,” said Pearl. “We made our free throws. Kaluma got hot and made shots and made tough shots and contested shots. We had a 17-point lead with four and a half to go. And some of it was self-inflicted and some of it was just Texas making big plays.”