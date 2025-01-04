Tigers muzzle Mizzou

AUBURN | In a battle of Tigers, it was No. 2 Auburn that got the best of the competition as Bruce Pearl's squad ran away from Missouri, 84-68, in the SEC opener in Neville Arena.
After both teams settled in following the first four minutes, Auburn started to take control with a 25-11 run to extend the lead to 16 points with 5:37 to go in the first half.
It was more of the same in the second half as Auburn came out on a 12-1 in less than three minutes, capped off by back-to-back threes by Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones to run the lead to 23.
Johni Broome led Auburn with 24 points while bringing down six rebounds and blocking four shots. Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson added 13 points apiece, while Jones put up 10 points and a team-high seven assists. Tahaad Pettiford added 10 points.
The win was Bruce Pearl's 213th at Auburn, tying Joel Eaves for the most in program history.
Auburn improves to 13-1 (1-0 SEC), while Missouri drops to 11-3 (0-1). The Tigers return to the court on Tuesday in Austin as they play Texas at 8 p.m. CT.