Tigers muzzle Mizzou

AUBURN | In a battle of Tigers, it was No. 2 Auburn that got the best of the competition as Bruce Pearl's squad ran away from Missouri, 84-68, in the SEC opener in Neville Arena.

After both teams settled in following the first four minutes, Auburn started to take control with a 25-11 run to extend the lead to 16 points with 5:37 to go in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half as Auburn came out on a 12-1 in less than three minutes, capped off by back-to-back threes by Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones to run the lead to 23.