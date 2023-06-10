"Before I came into the camp, I was kinda sorta ‘Who would I choose, who would I not choose, but Auburn is most definitely gonna be in my top schools," Simmons said.

It not only gave him an opportunity to showcase his skills in person, but gave him a chance to build a deeper connection with some of the coaching staff, while finding out where he is with Auburn.

As a wide receiver, Simmons worked under Marcus Davis Friday, working on things like agility drills, technique and route running.

"He wanted to come coach me and see how well I pick up on things," Simmons said.

The speedy, 6-foot wideout from Benjamin Russell also had an opportunity to work with Auburn quarterback commit Walker White, who was throwing at the camp.

"I watched his tape and me and him would be a good quarterback and receiver duo," Simmons said.

Following the camp's conclusion, Simmons met with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"It was awesome to meet coach Hugh Freeze," Simmons said. He told me be patient, be patient and everything will fall out for itself."