"I feel like this year, this locker room is more together," Robby Ashford said. "Definitely, with the streak that we've been on, it's hard. But at the end of the day, we know who's got to come to work. It's really who wants to work when times get hard."

For the third straight year, the Tigers have lost at least four games in a row. That will challenge any team and coaching staff to stay calm and focus on the rest of the season. This year's team seems to be in a better place to respond to the streak than last if you listen to some players who were around for both.

It's natural for things to become tense in a locker room during a losing streak. Unfortunately, Auburn has endured some of those during the last three seasons.

While the frustration is still present in the voices and eyes of everyone in the football facility, the downtrodden look you saw in the middle of last season is absent. Jaylin Simpson credits the coaching staff, especially Hugh Freeze, for keeping the players' spirits up during this rough time.

"A lot of it came from Coach Freeze yesterday, I think, the talk he had with us," the cornerback said. "It was — we were kind of on it before he even talked to us, like in our little group chats and stuff, but just basically saying flat out: don't disengage, and basically, just don't quit on us."

With the schedule lightning up after four straight games against some of the top teams in the SEC, Auburn has a chance to get back on the right track with Mississippi State coming to town on Saturday. And while the offense has struggled, the defense has not pointed fingers to start a feud between the two sides. Instead, the offense continues believing they can get it turned around.

"So I'd probably say that the thing that is a big difference from last year is that we kind of all stay faithful," Jay Fair said. "We rely on the hard work that we put in. So I feel like for the rest of the season, we'll go ahead and take care of this stretch. "



