AuburnSports - Tigers misfire at UCF

"Well, that was ugly. Set the game of basketball back a few years," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Defensively, I thought our kids played hard ... Offensively, it was a disaster. There's no other way of putting it."

The Tigers shot just 21 percent from 3-point range in a 63-55 loss at UCF Monday night to fall to 1-2 on the season.

AUBURN | Jamal Johnson was the lone bright spot on an abysmal shooting night by Auburn.

Auburn started the game 0 of 12 from beyond the arc. Johnson made 5 of 12 3-pointers, but his teammates were just 2 of 22 from long range. Johnson tied his career-high with 18 points and added five rebounds and two assists.

The Tigers also committed 22 turnovers and shot just 36 percent from the free throw line. AU shot 32 percent from the floor.

"You can't explain 8 of 22 from the foul line other than it sort of fit in with everything else we did," Pearl said.

Jaylin Williams added eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocked shots. Justin Powell had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Allen Flanigan, who came into the game averaging 16.0 points, scored just three on 1 of 6 shooting, but added seven rebounds.

The Tigers trailed 30-21 at halftime after shooting just 2 of 18 from 3-point range and making 3 of 14 free throws.

"We're making so many mistakes out there because we're young and these guys are going through it for the first time," Pearl said. "We'll see if we can continue to learn and get better."

Auburn returns to action Friday night as South Alabama visits for the home opener. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.