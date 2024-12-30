Tigers maul Monmouth

AUBURN | Monmouth was making it a game, trading baskets with No. 2 Auburn in the first 13 minutes of the game and had the game tied at 28. The Tigers put their foot on the pedal and made sure the Hawks lost all hope with an 18-0 run to end the first half as they raced to 87-58 victory to close out non-conference play on Monday night.

After two free throws by Madison Durr tied the game at 28, Chaney Johnson went on a 10-point run by himself in a matter of just more than two minutes. A Chad Baker-Mazara three plus one gave the Tigers a 14-point lead before two buckets by Johni Broome finished the half off in style.

The Hawks cut it to a 15-point lead early in the second half but a 12-0 run by the Tigers put the game away, capped by a basket and free throw by Miles Kelly.