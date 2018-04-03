AUBURN | No. 15 Auburn erupted for 14 hits including three home runs in a 19-5 win over Alabama A&M Tuesday night at Plainsman Park. The Tigers improve to 23-7 overall, scoring the most runs since tallying 21 against BYU March 3. Edouard Julien was 3-of-3 with two doubles, his sixth home run of the season, three RBI and five runs scored. Brett Wright was 2-of-4 with a three-run home run, his seventh of the season, and Brendan Venter hit his fifth home run, a solo shot in the second.

Julien had a big night at the plate and made a diving catch in right field. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn athletics

“I thought we did not swing at balls tonight,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought we had our at-bats, did our at-bats. That looks like us. “Edouard Julien hammered a ball to right, he hammered a ball off the monster and he hammered a ball to straight away centerfield." Will Holland and Conor Davis had two hits and two RBI apiece while Josh Anthony was 1-of-2 with two RBI. Auburn is up to 31 home runs, surpassing last season’s total of 30 with 26 regular season games left. Seven Alabama A&M pitchers combined to allow 13 walks, three wild pitches, two hit batters and one balk.