Tigers making push for nation’s No. 3 OT
AUBURN | Auburn wasn’t even in the top 10 for Daniel Calhoun last fall.
That changed quickly after Hugh Freeze was hired.
Now, the Tigers are squarely in the hunt for the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle from Walton in Marietta, Ga., who officially visited AU this week.
“When Coach Freeze took the job, that really pushed it,” said Calhoun. “It’s a great community, really. And Coach (Jake) Thornton and Coach Freeze, they really develop offensive linemen like Michael Oher and Laremy Tunsil.”
Calhoun, 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, speaks to Coach Freeze about once per week. Tuesday morning, on day two of his official, Calhoun ate breakfast at Freeze’s house.
Along with the relationship Calhoun has developed with Freeze and Thornton, AU’s offensive line coach, the Tigers’ can also offer an opportunity for early playing time.
“Most definitely,” said Calhoun of playing early being a priority. “They tell me that a lot. Cause I think they lose like four guys so it’s kinda open.”
Calhoun has already officially visited Georgia and Alabama. Trips to Tennessee and Texas are coming the next two weekends.
After that, he’ll have a decision to make.
“Probably late July. Something like that,” said Calhoun of committing.
As for where AU stands among Calhoun’s final five schools, that’s to be determined.
“I don’t really know but they’re up there now. Most definitely,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun is rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 72 overall prospect by Rivals.