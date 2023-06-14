Now, the Tigers are squarely in the hunt for the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle from Walton in Marietta, Ga., who officially visited AU this week.

AUBURN | Auburn wasn’t even in the top 10 for Daniel Calhoun last fall.

“When Coach Freeze took the job, that really pushed it,” said Calhoun. “It’s a great community, really. And Coach (Jake) Thornton and Coach Freeze, they really develop offensive linemen like Michael Oher and Laremy Tunsil.”

Calhoun, 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, speaks to Coach Freeze about once per week. Tuesday morning, on day two of his official, Calhoun ate breakfast at Freeze’s house.

Along with the relationship Calhoun has developed with Freeze and Thornton, AU’s offensive line coach, the Tigers’ can also offer an opportunity for early playing time.

“Most definitely,” said Calhoun of playing early being a priority. “They tell me that a lot. Cause I think they lose like four guys so it’s kinda open.”