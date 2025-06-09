Tigers make jump for Mpouma

"Probably top three," Mpouma said. "Not three, though."

Mpouma returned to Auburn's campus over the weekend for his official visit, as the Tigers are in the mix with the rest of his top five of Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska. In fact, Auburn's sitting higher than some.

The feeling is mutual for the four-star out of Chicago.

Auburn blew him away on his official visit, as he enjoyed the food, the activities and just spending more time with the coaching staff while on the Plains.

"It was great," Mpouma said. "I had an amazing time down there. It was pretty fun...They just told me they feel like I'm a priority for them, and they really want me to come and be a part of Auburn."

There are several coaches pushing for Mpouma on Auburn's coaching staff, but offensive line coach Jake Thornton made sure to discuss football fundamentals and what the Tigers' plan is for Mpouma on the offensive line.

"He's a great person," Mpouma said. "I love him."

Meanwhile, as a Chicago native, defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams has become heavily involved. King-Williams went to the same high school as Mpouma, and so the two have become close.

"I think that helps a lot," Mpouma said. "I always have somebody to go to because he’s been where I'm at right now, so, yeah, that helps."

Head coach Hugh Freeze is also in on the action and spent "a lot" of time with Mpouma during the official visit.

"That means a lot of good things," Mpouma said. "I feel like having a head coach, caring about his players is great. Always good."

Mpouma is set to visit Florida this weekend and Nebraska the next, with plans to come to a decision following his visits.